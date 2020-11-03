KERSHAW – Howard Williams, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Born in Benson, N.C., he was a son of the late Joseph E. Williams and the late Annie Howard Williams. He was married to Pernell Miller Williams.

Survivors include his wife of Kershaw; daughter, Denise N. Baker of Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Linda Johnson and Jannie Parker, both of Baltimore; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Crossroad Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dennis J. Miller.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the church.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

