KERSHAW – Howard Williams, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Born in Benson, N.C., he was a son of the late Joseph E. Williams and the late Annie Howard Williams. He was married to Pernell Miller Williams.
Survivors include his wife of Kershaw; daughter, Denise N. Baker of Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Linda Johnson and Jannie Parker, both of Baltimore; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Crossroad Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dennis J. Miller.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the church.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
