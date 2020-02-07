KERSHAW – The Rev. Jerrell Hugh McKinney, 87, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was a son of the late Walter N. McKinney and Lois Rhouda McKinney. He was married to the late Marian Wilson McKinney.
Survivors include children, Sheri M. Watson, Danny H. McKinney and Jeff W. McKinney; sister, Mary Nix; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Westley McKinney and Bobby Richardson; with burial in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the committal.
Memorials may be made to Counseling Services of Lancaster, P.O. Box 1627, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020