Hunter Eugene Blackmon, 79, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his son's home on Oak Island, North Carolina.

Born Sept. 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Edgar Blackmon and Nancy Slagle Blackmon Haywood. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Judy Altman Blackmon.

Retired Lt. Col. Blackmon served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War and later retired from the Air National Guard. He also retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

He was an avid golfer who loved his family and most animals. He lived life to the fullest by loving, laughing and staying on top of current events. He enjoyed watching golf and westerns on television, as well as combing through classified ads to compare the prices of classic cars. He loved gathering people around to tell stories of his adventures, and misadventures, growing up in rural Lancaster County.

He is survived by two sons, Rhett Blackmon and his wife, Bobbie, of Oak Island, and Brett Blackmon and his wife, Penny, of Lancaster; daughter, Janet Morgan of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Paige Morgan and her husband, Ryan, of Southport, N.C., Hunter Blackmon of Oak Island, Ashlyn Boykin and her husband, Brandyn, of Great Falls and Aaron Blackmon of Great Falls; brothers-in-law, Nick Altman and his wife, Bobbie, of Dallas, N.C., and Larry Altman of Lancaster; nieces, Amy Altman Kelly and her husband, Raymond, of Lexington and Ann Altman Tillman and her husband, Philip, of Lancaster; and nephews Stephen Altman and his wife, Jessica, of Granville, Ohio, and Bryan Altman of Dallas, N.C.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Zion United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where he will be buried beside his wife.

Morgan & Son Funeral Home in Marshville is serving the family of Mr. Blackmon.

