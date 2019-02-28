KERSHAW –Ida Catoe Wright, 84, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Benjamin V. Presley and Minnie Morgan Adams.
Survivors include children, Vera Young, Margaret Catoe, Minnie Sue Nettles and Douglas Catoe; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; and 10 half brothers and sisters.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the sanctuary of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the burial in the church Family Life Center and at other times at Vera Young's home.
Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 603 Oak Ridge Church Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 24, 2019