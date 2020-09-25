1/
Ida. E. Niven
1924 - 2020
DONIPHAN, Mo. – Ida E. Niven died on September 7, 2020 in Doniphan, Mo. She was 96 years old and had been there visiting her son and his wife for three months.
Ida Elizabeth Niven was born the eldest of three children of W.H. Lemmond Sr. and Lillie Mae McKinney Lemmond on Feb. 1, 1924, in Lancaster County. She was married to Archie Palmer Niven Jr. on Nov. 6, 1945, in Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. Her membership was moved to Osceola Methodist to be with Archie, where he was a lifelong member. She served at Osceola on several committees, taught Sunday school and VBS and was a member of the choir and UMW.
She went on a trip to the Holy Land with the minister and his wife and with a few members of the UMW. This trip was the highlight of her life.
After retirement from the Lancaster School District, she and Archie traveled extensively in the United States. Gardening was her hobby and she loved working in her flowers.
Ida is survived by a daughter, Sandra Niven Schmidt (Rudy) of Lancaster; a son, Archie Palmer Niven III (Kelly) of Missouri; two grandsons, James Hans Schmidt (Christy) of Indian Land and Russell Niven Schmidt of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Suzanne Elizabeth Schmidt Hodges of Big Bear, Calif.; a great-granddaughter, Samantha Ann Schmidt of Indian Land; a step-grandson, Banks Stallings (Krista) of Lancaster; and five step-great-grandchildren, Ethan Stallings, Alexis Stallings, Kaydence Lucas-Plyler, Jarad Plyler and Aiden Plyler.
Graveside services will be at Osceola Methodist Church for family members on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Rev. Mallory Nickerson of Osceola Methodist Church will officiate the service. At the close of the service, Mr. Lewis Johnson of Steele Hill AME Church will sing "I'll Fly Away."
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Ida Niven.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
