Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Idolene Wright Steele, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Henry Wright and Patsy Mae Wright Arant. She was married to Ben Steele.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, including Ernest "Bunk" Knight.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor K. Scott Bryson.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store