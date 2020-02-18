Dr. Irene A. Burns, 67, of Indian Land (formerly of Batavia, N.Y.), passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Irene was born in Peekskill, N.Y., the daughter of the late Leo and Loretta Burns on Aug. 17, 1952.

She graduated from Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y., in 1974 and received her Doctorate of Medicine at the State University of New York-Buffalo School of Medicine in 1978. She was president of America Medical Students 1967-77 and in her senior year she studied as a fellow at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md.

Dr. Burns served as a clinical assistant instructor in pediatrics at SUNY-Buffalo School of Medicine, followed by chief resident at The Children's Hospital of Buffalo. She opened her pediatric practice in Batavia in July 1982. She was an associate with active staff and privileges at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, as well as at the Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

In 2004 she received the Top American Pediatricians award for Western New York.

Dr. Burns retired in 2013 in South Carolina after a long history of dedication and service to parents and children of Batavia and Genesee County.

Survivors include her sisters, Loretta Berish of South Carolina and Elizabeth Pio; brother, Richard; eight nieces and nephews; and one great-grand niece.

Funeral arrangements are to be determined.

Memorials may be sent to United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St., Batavia NY 14020; or FURR Feline Urgent Rescue & Rehab, P.O. Box 1430, Hampstead, NC 28433.