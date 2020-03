LANCASTER – Irene Ruth Sutphin Payne, 88, of Lancaster, widow of James Teddy Payne, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Laural, Va., a daughter of the late Ewell Lee Sutphin and Lubenda Eula Bowman Sutphin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Payne will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Birchfield officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.Mrs. Payne is survived by a son, James Michael Payne of Westville; a daughter, Patricia Lynne Canup of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Melissa Payne, Rebecca Payne, Jessica Watts and Stuart Knight; and four great-grandchildren, Alex Valdivia, Eric Valdivia, Kevin Sanchez and Addi Campos.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Warren Dale Payne; a daughter, Juanita Gail Payne Watts; two grandchildren, Brian Payne and James R. Knight Jr.; a sister, Beulah Athylene Sutphin-Hatcher; and a brother, Curtiss Hoover Sutphin.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at their home.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Payne.