LANCASTER – Irene Ruth Sutphin Payne, 88, of Lancaster, widow of James Teddy Payne, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Laural, Va., a daughter of the late Ewell Lee Sutphin and Lubenda Eula Bowman Sutphin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Payne will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Birchfield officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Payne is survived by a son, James Michael Payne of Westville; a daughter, Patricia Lynne Canup of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Melissa Payne, Rebecca Payne, Jessica Watts and Stuart Knight; and four great-grandchildren, Alex Valdivia, Eric Valdivia, Kevin Sanchez and Addi Campos.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Warren Dale Payne; a daughter, Juanita Gail Payne Watts; two grandchildren, Brian Payne and James R. Knight Jr.; a sister, Beulah Athylene Sutphin-Hatcher; and a brother, Curtiss Hoover Sutphin.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at their home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 1, 2020