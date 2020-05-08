LANCASTER – Irma Jean Faulkner Harper, 84, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Marion Faulkner and the late Beatrice Blackmon Faulkner.
Survivors include son, Grafton Harper of Lancaster; daughters, Gail Clyburn, Regina Dunlap and Donna Harper, all of Lancaster; sisters, Verma Blakeney and Beverly Faulkner, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Revs. Loretta English and Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020