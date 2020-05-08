Irma Jean (Faulkner) Harper

Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER – Irma Jean Faulkner Harper, 84, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Marion Faulkner and the late Beatrice Blackmon Faulkner.
Survivors include son, Grafton Harper of Lancaster; daughters, Gail Clyburn, Regina Dunlap and Donna Harper, all of Lancaster; sisters, Verma Blakeney and Beverly Faulkner, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Revs. Loretta English and Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.