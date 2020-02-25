KERSHAW – Isreal Thomas Fair, 42, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He was a son of Boisey T. Fair and the late Glendora Clark Fair.
Survivors include daughter, Shaniyah Zuri Fair of Charlotte; father of Kershaw; and brother, Boisey Thomas Fair Jr. of Kershaw.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Andrew Jackson High School, officiated by the Rev. Joe Ray Waiters, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Crawford Funeral Home Kershaw.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 26, 2020