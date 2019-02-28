STANLEY, N.C. – Iva Lucille "Lucy" Passmore Sweatt, 92, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
She was born in Lancaster County, daughter of the late Shirley E. Passmore and Flora Powers Passmore Blackmon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shirley Passmore Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Doris Passmore.
She was a registered nurse and worked for Presbyterian Hospital for over 25 years.
She is survived by her two sons, Johnny Sweatt and his wife, Cathy, and Charles Sweatt; her brother, the Rev. Dr. Jerry Passmore and his wife, Lianne; grandchildren, Wesley Sweatt and his wife, Tara, and Andy Sweatt and his wife, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hayley and Hayden Sweatt, and Candence Beam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sweatt will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the West Side City Cemetery, 314 W. Barr Street, Lancaster, with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly, N.C.
Memorials may be made to Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Road, Alexis, NC 28006.
