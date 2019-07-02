Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. J. Pierce Horton Jr.. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Post Office Box 339 Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary



He passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Morningside of Lancaster at the age of 92.

Pierce attended local schools then enrolled in The Citadel for one year until he enlisted in the

Dr. Horton opened his first medical office in Lancaster in 1954, was appointed to the medical staff of the Marion Sims Memorial Hospital and was the Lancaster County physician for several years. He was a member of the Lancaster County Medical Society, S.C. Medical Society and the American Medical Association. In 1969, Dr. Horton and Dr. Billy Duke were published in the Southern Medical Journal.

At Springs Memorial Hospital, Dr. Horton was on the board of directors and was chief of staff several times. As chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, he worked to preserve the hospital in the early 80s and lobbied to preserve the practical nursing program. He was a member of the Lancaster Medical Endowment and the American Academy of Family Physicians. He became medical director of Grace White Nursing Home, Marion Sims Nursing Home and Lancaster Recovery Center. He was a member of the American Medical Society on Alcoholism and Other Drug Dependencies, Inc.

Dr. Horton was on the board of directors at Saluda Psychological Services Center and was area director of the Southern Piedmont Chapter of the . He donated medical services to JAARS, HOPE in Lancaster and The Lancaster County Rape Crisis Center. Dr. Horton was medical consultant to Kanawha, KMG and Humana Insurance companies for 35 years. The S.C. Medical Association's Board of Trustees voted to award Dr. Horton honorary membership status in the S.C. Medical Association for his contrbutions.

A mere block from Dr. Horton's childhood home was First United Methodist Church, where he was a lay leader and chairman of committees, including the administrative board, pastor-parish relations and the campaign committee. He was in the leadership of the stewardship committee, a member of the building committee and the Methodist Mission trip to Russia, a Sunday school teacher and member of the chancel choir. In 1996, a special mission recognition was awarded to Dr. Horton by the United Methodist Women, which at the time was the first and only time this award had been given to a man. Accompanying the award was a beautiful gold cross that he always wore on his lapel to church.

Dr. Horton followed in his mother's footsteps by actively participating in his community. He was named Lancaster County's "Young Man of The Year" and presented with the distinguished service award of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and a member of Lancaster Jaycees. He was a member, president and board member of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce and was the Lancaster

Following in his father's footsteps, Dr. Horton was owner and president of J. F. Mackey Drug Co., then became owner and president of Lancaster Drug Company. Dr. Horton was elected director of First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Lancaster and of Security Federal Savings and Loan Association.

As an avid golfer for many years, Dr. Horton cherished his association with his golfing buddies. Twice he won the State Senior Golf Championship in his age group. He was a private pilot and flew his own plane. He became a bird enthusiast and spoke to local and neighboring communities about hummingbirds for 40 years.

Pierce and Peggy Horton remained happily married for 43 years until her death in April 1996. Dr. Horton then married Irma Hoffman Canter in May 1997. They enjoyed 13 years together before her death.

Dr. Horton was a phenomenal father who relished the opportunity to reminisce and relax with his extended family. He was a naturally caring person who extended a grand smile, a gracious word and a generous spirit to others. Dr. Horton was a Christian man who gave of himself daily in service to others.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Betty Horton McIlwain.

Dr. Pierce Horton is survived by a son, Robert Pierce Horton of Columbia; two daughters, Jean Foster Horton Goldsmith and her husband, Dr. Joseph Patrick Goldsmith, of Lancaster and Amy Cauthen Horton Van Doorn and her husband, Thomas William Carraway Van Doorn Sr., of Gainesville, Ga.; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Canter Cauthen and her husband, Billy Cauthen, of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Charlotte Brook Horton Goldsmith Gray of Charleston, Catherine Elizabeth Van Doorn and her husband, Patrick Lowell Schmeckpeper. of Lexington, Ky., Thomas William Carraway Van Doorn Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., and Elizabeth Grace Horton and Jonathan Pierce Horton, both of Columbia; two step-grandchildren, Richard Scott Plyler and his wife, Michaele Freeman Plyler, of Murrells Inlet and Rebecca Lindsay Plyler of Lancaster; and five step-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at First United Methodist Church of Lancaster. There will be a visitation following in the fellowship hall of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Notes to the family may be made at

