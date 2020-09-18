LANCASTER – Jack A. "Sonny" Adams Jr., 61, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 14, 1959, in Lancaster, a son of Jack A. Adams Sr., and the late Betty Carol Ghent Adams.
Jack was employed with W.O. Blackstone Company Inc. as a welder and pipefitter. He loved camping and was an avid Gamecocks fan. He enjoyed all types of racing – dirt track, drag racing and NASCAR. Recently, he began playing golf with friends. He loved to feed and watch the redbirds as they gathered in his yard. He attended Catawba Baptist Church.
Jack is survived by his father, Jack Adams Sr.; two daughters, Laura Michelle Keener (Tim) and Melissa K. Hinson (Will); a son, T. J. Bowen (Jodie); a sister, Janet Sanders (Joe); a brother, Brian Adams (Bobby Hinson); seven grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Savannah Bowen, Tripp Bowen, Brody Bowen, Jacob Eddings, Chris Hinson and Ben Hinson; and four great-grandchildren.
The celebration of life service for Jack was 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Catawba Baptist Church.
The family received friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Oncology Association Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Jack Adams Jr.