1/1
Jack A. "Sonny" Adams Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Jack A. "Sonny" Adams Jr., 61, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 14, 1959, in Lancaster, a son of Jack A. Adams Sr., and the late Betty Carol Ghent Adams.
Jack was employed with W.O. Blackstone Company Inc. as a welder and pipefitter. He loved camping and was an avid Gamecocks fan. He enjoyed all types of racing – dirt track, drag racing and NASCAR. Recently, he began playing golf with friends. He loved to feed and watch the redbirds as they gathered in his yard. He attended Catawba Baptist Church.
Jack is survived by his father, Jack Adams Sr.; two daughters, Laura Michelle Keener (Tim) and Melissa K. Hinson (Will); a son, T. J. Bowen (Jodie); a sister, Janet Sanders (Joe); a brother, Brian Adams (Bobby Hinson); seven grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Savannah Bowen, Tripp Bowen, Brody Bowen, Jacob Eddings, Chris Hinson and Ben Hinson; and four great-grandchildren.
The celebration of life service for Jack was 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Catawba Baptist Church.
The family received friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Oncology Association Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Jack Adams Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved