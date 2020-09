Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Jackie Faulkenberry Gauvin, 94, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late William B. Faulkenberry and Maude P. Faulkenberry. She was married to the late Roger P. Gauvin.

Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Blackmon Cemetery in Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Gene Ghent and Mica Jones.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge.

