Jackie Izzard Brown, 58, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was the daughter of Catherine Carter Izzard and the late William James Izzard.
Survivors include daughter, Lameakkitowan Izzard Chatman of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, William Wesley Izzard of Chester; and sisters, Henrietta Izzard Hutchinson of Antioch, Calif., Pauline Izzard Davis and Catherine Anne Izzard, both of Brentwood, Calif., and Marilyn Izzard Robinson and Tammy Dawkins Williams, both of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 14, 2019