LANCASTER – Jackie Odell Roberts, 76, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was a son of the late Cletus T. Roberts and Nettie Mae Whitaker Roberts. He was married to the late Joyce Roberts.

Survivors include sons, David Odell Roberts and Kelly Lee Roberts; stepsons, Larry Wayne Sanders of Taylors and Larry Gene Sanders; brothers, Ronnie Roberts of Murrells Inlet and Wayne Roberts and Johnny Roberts, both of Kershaw; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with burial to follow.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

