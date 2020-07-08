1/
Jackie Odell Roberts
1944 - 2020
LANCASTER – Jackie Odell Roberts, 76, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was a son of the late Cletus T. Roberts and Nettie Mae Whitaker Roberts. He was married to the late Joyce Roberts.
Survivors include sons, David Odell Roberts and Kelly Lee Roberts; stepsons, Larry Wayne Sanders of Taylors and Larry Gene Sanders; brothers, Ronnie Roberts of Murrells Inlet and Wayne Roberts and Johnny Roberts, both of Kershaw; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with burial to follow.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lancaster Memorial Park
