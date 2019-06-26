Jackson Pate

Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
JEFFERSON – Jackson Pate, 77, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
He was a son of the late Rob Raley and the late Ruby Gale Carpenter and was married to Elizabeth Hough Pate.
Survivors include his wife of Jefferson; son, Douglas Jackson of Atlanta; daughters, Maxine Pate of Jefferson and Joyce Dixon of Monroe, N.C.; brother, Leonard Carpenter of Washington, D.C.; sister, Ruth Allen of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Crossroad Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Derrick McQueen and Rev. Dr. Waldo Robinson.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 26, 2019
