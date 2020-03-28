LANCASTER – Jacob Luke Hooper, 30, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was a son of Randy Hooper and Barbara "Jo" Summers.
Survivors include his father; his mother; his step-father, Greg Summers; his daughter, Audriana Lynn Hooper; his brother, Jeremy Lee Hooper; two sisters, Amber Summers and Betty Jo Summers; two nephews, Gage and Gannon Summers; and close friend, Justin Whitaker.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Lakewood Christian Church, officiated by the Revs. Rex Faile and Rick Stevens.
Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending use judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor.
Memorials may be made to Lakewood Christian Church, 3333 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 29, 2020