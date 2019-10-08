Jacova Lamar McFadden Sr.

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC
29058
(803)-273-8811
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jacova Lamar McFadden Sr., 29, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
He was the son of Angela Renee McFadden and Vanoid Perry Sr.
Survivors include son, Jacova Lamar McFadden Jr. of Lancaster; brothers, Vanoid Perry Jr. of Lancaster and Steven Flowe of Jacksonville, Fla.; and sisters, Johnita Simmons of Heath Springs, Karen Perry of Jacksonville, Fla. and Latoya Boyd of Atlanta, Ga.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Salem AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Claudette K. Felder, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.