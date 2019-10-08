Jacova Lamar McFadden Sr., 29, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
He was the son of Angela Renee McFadden and Vanoid Perry Sr.
Survivors include son, Jacova Lamar McFadden Jr. of Lancaster; brothers, Vanoid Perry Jr. of Lancaster and Steven Flowe of Jacksonville, Fla.; and sisters, Johnita Simmons of Heath Springs, Karen Perry of Jacksonville, Fla. and Latoya Boyd of Atlanta, Ga.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Salem AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Claudette K. Felder, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Stewart Funeral Home.
