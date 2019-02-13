Jamal Antonio Gladden, 26, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
He was the son of Michael Anthony Gladden and Totonia Massey Gladden.
Survivors include parents of Lancaster; sisters, Toni L. Gladden, Rayven S. Massey and Naja Roberts, all of Lancaster; brothers, Devantee Clinton, Justin Lee and Octavis Lee, all of Lancaster; grandparents, Queen Gladden Thompson, and Phyllis and Carl Massey, all of Lancaster; and great-grandmother, Josephine Ford of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Leon Wright and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Jackson Grove Independent Church.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 13, 2019