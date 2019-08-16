The Rev. James "Jim" Allen Benware went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2019, in Lancaster, at the age of 73.
Jim was born May 22, 1946, to Adeloid and Doris Benware in Lebanon, N.H.
He served as pastor of Beacon Baptist Church in Lancaster at the time of his home-going.
Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Woodward Benware.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Beacon Baptist Church, 1982 Evans Dr., Lancaster.
A memorial service and interment will be held in West Lebanon, N.H., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at Beacon Baptist Church.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 17, 2019