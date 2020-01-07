KINGSTREE – James Alonso Dawkins, 79, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
He was a son of the late Sandy T. Dawkins and Mable Belk Dawkins.
Survivors include daughter Jennifer Hayes of Philadelphia; stepson, Daniel Williams Sr. of Philadelphia; brothers, Elliott Dawkins of Georgia, and Gilbert Dawkins, Elijah Dawkins and Requster Dawkins, all of Lancaster, and Isaiah Dawkins of North Carolina; and sisters, Bernice Davis, Olar Barber and Mablelean O'Neal, all of Lancaster, and Freddie McBynum of Texas.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 8, 2020