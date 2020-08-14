Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – James Arthur Pelkey Jr., 50, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was a son of James Arthur Pelkey Sr. and Mildred Dianne Lemond Pelkey.

Survivors include parents; sister, Angela Christine All; three nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.

Services were 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Lynwood Drive Church of God, officiated by the Revs. Johnny Hefner, Thomas Pagues and Clyde Harden, with entombment at the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store