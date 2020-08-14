LANCASTER – James Arthur Pelkey Jr., 50, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
He was a son of James Arthur Pelkey Sr. and Mildred Dianne Lemond Pelkey.
Survivors include parents; sister, Angela Christine All; three nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.
Services were 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Lynwood Drive Church of God, officiated by the Revs. Johnny Hefner, Thomas Pagues and Clyde Harden, with entombment at the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.