1/1
James Ashley "Jim" Basden Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – James "Jim" Ashley Basden Sr., 77, of Lancaster went to his eternal home on Nov. 26, 2020.
He was born in Burlington, N.C., on Nov. 3, 1943, son of the late Joseph and Frances Smith Basden.
Jim served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He made a lifelong career by running successful service stations for EXXON Corp., TBAA and Woodie's. Jim never met a stranger and was very giving of himself to his community. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an active member of the American Legion and the local VFW. He was known to spend his spare time at the dirt track, or outside with his grandkids and his dog, Lacie.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Gunn Allen; his brother, Johnny Basden; and by his sister, Janie Puckett.
He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Basden; his children, Joan Carter (Doug), Brian West (Jennifer), Kim Lucas (Tim), Corey West (Leslie), Jason Bates and James Ashley Basden Jr. (Jennifer); his son-in-law, Tony Allen; 14 grandchildren, Dustin Gunn, Lexie and Hannah Starnes, Magan and Logan West, Kylie, Breanna and Hayden Lucas, Jessica West, Matthew, Katie and Jessica Bates and Jenna and J.T. Basden; his sisters, Judy Wright (Ron), Joanna B. Smith and Lynn Basden Cole (Steve); and by his brother, Tommy Joe Basden (Susan).
The family requested open hours for friends to come sign the register book and leave condolences from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe.
A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel, with interment following in Lancaster Memorial Park.
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Basden family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
01:00 - 07:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Interment
Lancaster Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
7042893173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved