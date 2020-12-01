LANCASTER – James "Jim" Ashley Basden Sr., 77, of Lancaster went to his eternal home on Nov. 26, 2020.

He was born in Burlington, N.C., on Nov. 3, 1943, son of the late Joseph and Frances Smith Basden.

Jim served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He made a lifelong career by running successful service stations for EXXON Corp., TBAA and Woodie's. Jim never met a stranger and was very giving of himself to his community. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an active member of the American Legion and the local VFW. He was known to spend his spare time at the dirt track, or outside with his grandkids and his dog, Lacie.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Gunn Allen; his brother, Johnny Basden; and by his sister, Janie Puckett.

He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Basden; his children, Joan Carter (Doug), Brian West (Jennifer), Kim Lucas (Tim), Corey West (Leslie), Jason Bates and James Ashley Basden Jr. (Jennifer); his son-in-law, Tony Allen; 14 grandchildren, Dustin Gunn, Lexie and Hannah Starnes, Magan and Logan West, Kylie, Breanna and Hayden Lucas, Jessica West, Matthew, Katie and Jessica Bates and Jenna and J.T. Basden; his sisters, Judy Wright (Ron), Joanna B. Smith and Lynn Basden Cole (Steve); and by his brother, Tommy Joe Basden (Susan).

The family requested open hours for friends to come sign the register book and leave condolences from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe.

A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel, with interment following in Lancaster Memorial Park.

McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Basden family.

