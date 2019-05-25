James Bailey

Obituary
Mr. James Bailey, 78, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Esker Bailey Sr. and Blanche Coleman Bailey. He was married to Evelyn Bailey.
Survivors include wife, of the home; brother, Charles Bailey of Charlotte; stepchildren, Saundra Nowell, Lisa Hunt and Derek Humphrey; and step-grandchildren, Douglas Rogers, Shakira Ellington and Jamie Blue.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the chapel of McCray Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Clifton Mackey, with burial at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019
