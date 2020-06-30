James Benjamin Haynes
LANCASTER – James Benjamin Haynes, 94, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late Lawton Harrell Haynes and Lorena Council Ross Haynes.
Survivors include sons, Hal Haynes, Randy Haynes and Stephen Haynes, all of Lancaster; sister, Lyllian Goff of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by Marty Haynes.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
