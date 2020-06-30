Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – James Benjamin Haynes, 94, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.

He was a son of the late Lawton Harrell Haynes and Lorena Council Ross Haynes.

Survivors include sons, Hal Haynes, Randy Haynes and Stephen Haynes, all of Lancaster; sister, Lyllian Goff of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by Marty Haynes.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store