LANCASTER – James "Jim" Blackmon, 94, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was a son of the late Nazzie Blackmon Stinson. He was married to Gladys F. Blackmon.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, James R. Blackmon of Lancaster; and daughter, Modest S. Haith of Overland Park, Kan.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ricky Haile, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 4, 2020