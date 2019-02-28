Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Boyd "Jimmy" Smith. View Sign

MURRELLS INLET – James Boyd "Jimmy" Smith, 82, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home in Murrells Inlet.

He was born March 15, 1936, in Dublin, N.C., a son of the late Jason and Lila Grimes Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sybil Gardner Smith; his son, Mitchell Darren Smith; daughter-in-law, Ashley Walker Smith; three grandchildren, Erin Whitney Smith, James Boyd Smith II and Mary Claire Smith of Mount Pleasant; and his sister, Flora Lee Robenson (Van) of Dublin, N.C.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Smith; his sister, Mary Ellen (Smith) Moore; and his 17-day-old son, Derrick Allan Smith.

He graduated from Tarheel High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., and in Germany. He worked 38 years at Bowater in Rock Hill before retiring. He cherished life-long friendships until his passing. He was an active and faithful member of his church, where he served as a deacon and on the care team. Jimmy was kind, content and gentle man, who did not meet a stranger. Even though he was retired, he remained hardworking and could fix anything. He enjoyed his daily walks and developed many friends due to his outgoing, friendly personality. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed greatly, but we have the assurance that he is in Heaven by his faith and the life he lived. The most important legacy he wanted to leave was his love for Jesus and others.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Flat Creek Baptist Church. A reception for the family will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jimmy to Flat Creek Baptist Church, 3737 Victory Road, Kershaw, or to the .

