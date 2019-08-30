Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Brooks "Jim" Tharpe. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Greenville, a son of the late Helen Owens Tharpe and Harry Kermit Tharpe.

Jim served our country for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force where he taught as a missile guidance instructor and served as an instrumentation tech for 1 year in Utah. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1958 and from Clemson in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Jim worked as an electronic instructor at Tri County Tech, as an instrumentation engineer at Pratt Whitney, as a design engineer at Saco Lowell Textile, as a design engineer at Allied Chemical and as engineer and superintendent at Celanese Chemical. He was awarded two patents, one while working for Saco Lowell and another while working for Celanese Corp.

Jim enjoyed water skiing, automobiles, car shows and the mountains, and was an avid Clemson fan. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Lancaster, and enjoyed serving his church family. Jim also served as deacon at East North Street Baptist while living in Taylors.

Mr. Tharpe is survived by sons, Joe Tharpe and his wife, Lisa, of State Center, Iowa, and Jeff Tharpe and his wife, Wanda, of Easley; granddaughters, Hayden Tharpe and Makenzie Tharpe; stepdaughters, Melanie Merchant of Rock Hill and Cecelia Henson of Great Falls, by marriage to Bertha Ferguson Tharpe; and cousins, Curtis of Greenville, Nancy of Lake Keowee, Susan of Charlotte, Bill of Columbia, and Clint of Greenville.

Mr. Tharpe was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 47 years, Nancy Threatt Tharpe; and his second wife, Bertha Koon Ferguson Tharpe.

The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Tharpe is 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Second Baptist Church.

