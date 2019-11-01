James Bruce Ballard, 75, of Spartanburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Known as "Jim" to family and friends, he was born on Aug. 21, 1944 in Spartanburg and was raised there as one of nine children.
He attended Spartanburg Methodist College and Clemson University. After marrying Sally Clancy in 1966, they moved to Atlanta, Ga., where he began a 30-year career as an entrepreneur. With endeavors focused primarily in the fields of industrial construction and community banking, Jim influenced many individuals and businesses throughout the continental United States and internationally.
An avid golfer, he was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club for 36 years, where he enjoyed countless rounds with friends, family and business clients. His wisdom, sense of humor and friendship will be missed by many.
Jim was the beloved husband of Sally; devoted father to Todd, Caroline and Sarah; treasured grandfather of Devin, Ruth, Elijah, William, Carrie Ballard, Ireland, Grace, Wyatt McGaughey, Tallulah and Clyburn Ballard; and great-grandfather to Sadie Ellen Ballard.
He is also survived by his siblings, Wayne (Gail) Ballard, Evelyn Ballard and Carolyn Ballard Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Ray, Frank, Lewis and Ted.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel in Athens, Ga.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spartanburg Methodist College, 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301, or at smcsc.edu.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East in Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 2, 2019