James Clyde Adams Sr.
HEATH SPRINGS – James C. Adams Jr., 71, died Friday, July 24, 2020.
He was a son of the late James Clyde Adams Sr. and Idell Bradley Adams.
Survivors include son, Jamey Adams of Kershaw; daughter, Melissa Adams of Kershaw; brother, Terry Adams of Myrtle Beach; sister, Brenda Johnson of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Private services were Monday, July 27, 2020.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service was in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
