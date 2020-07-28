Or Copy this URL to Share

HEATH SPRINGS – James C. Adams Jr., 71, died Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was a son of the late James Clyde Adams Sr. and Idell Bradley Adams.

Survivors include son, Jamey Adams of Kershaw; daughter, Melissa Adams of Kershaw; brother, Terry Adams of Myrtle Beach; sister, Brenda Johnson of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Private services were Monday, July 27, 2020.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service was in charge.

