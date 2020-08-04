1/
James Clyde Walters
1932 - 2020
LANCASTER – James Clyde Walters, 87, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at McWhorter Hospice House.
He was born Aug. 4, 1932, the son of the late Hoyt Walters and Bessie Barr Walters, and was the husband of Ellen Pardue Walters. Mr. Walters was retired from Lancaster Telephone Company. He was a member of the Camp Creek Masonic Lodge and a Hejaz Shriner. Mr. Walters enjoyed fishing and deer hunting in his younger years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard. His family remembers him as a loving husband and father. Mr. Walters was a very active member of Zion United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities.
Mr. Walters is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellen Walters; a son, James Bryan Walters (Donna); and several nieces.
Mr. Walters was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Ray Walters; and a sister-in-law, Louise Walters.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Walters was 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Michael Jarrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Clyde Walters.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
