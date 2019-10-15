Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Donald "Jamie" "Porkchop" Duncan. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. James Donald "Jamie" "Porkchop" Duncan, 48, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

He was born Sept. 13, 1971, in Lancaster, a son of Sandra Steele Parker and the late James Donald Duncan Sr. Mr. Duncan was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Duncan was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge No. 53, a Shriner and a member of the Local 339 Union in Charleston. He was also a former Lancaster County volunteer fireman. Mr. Duncan was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed cooking and doing benefits for groups. Mr. Duncan loved spending time with his grandkids.

Mr. Duncan is survived by his wife, Jennifer C. Duncan of Lancaster; son, Zack Duncan and his companion, Allie Lovelace, of Lancaster; daughter, Alex Duncan and her companion, Brian Williams, of Lancaster; mother, Sandra Steele Parker and her husband, Paul, of Inverness, Fla.; stepmother, Ann C. Duncan of Lancaster; brother, Phillip Darwin Duncan of Reddick, Fla.; sister, Marsha Duncan Stockunas and her husband, Jason, of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Tyson James Pryor and Jeremiah Don Duncan; stepbrothers, Danny Steven Cauthen and his wife, Mandy, Derick Brady Cauthen and his companion, Missy, and Michael Sutton and his companion, Amber Griffin; and a special aunt, Carol Hunter of Lancaster.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Duncan will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Antioch Baptist Church with Masonic Rites, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin and the Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Antioch Baptist Church and other times at the home of Zack Duncan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 3052 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster, SC 29270.

