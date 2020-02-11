Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. "Jimmy" Cauthen. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – James "Jimmy" E. Cauthen, 84, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 6, 1935, in Lancaster, a son of the late E. Odell Cauthen and Beatrice Harper Cauthen and was the husband of Betty Sims Cauthen.

Mr. Cauthen was very active in his community. He was one of the original members of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, served as fire chief from 1988-95 and received an award for 55 years of service. Mr. Cauthen served as Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 180 and received the Boy Scout Palmetto Award. He worked at Springs Bleachery for 11 years before going into construction with his father, building many homes in Lancaster and surrounding areas. Mr. Cauthen was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees, attended Salkehatchie Summer Service for 27 years, went on many mission trips with UMCOR to Haiti and Jamaica, and was a member of St. Luke Men's Club and Friends in Christ Sunday School Class. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with his wife. Together they traveled all 50 states and several countries. Mr. Cauthen shared his carpentry skills throughout his neighborhood, building wheelchair ramps for many and other carpentry projects around the church. He loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending endless hours with each of them making memories in the shop behind his house.

Mr. Cauthen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Cauthen; a daughter, Susan C. Jeffers (Johnny); seven grandchildren, Bridgett Epperson (David) of Manning, Amanda Carnes of Kershaw, Brady Cauthen (Christy) of Simpsonville, Elizabeth J. Rape (Justin) and Emily Jeffers, both of Lancaster, Gabrielle Jeffers of Heath Springs and Chloe Jeffers of Lancaster; 14 great-grandchildren, Harper Epperson, Maggie Epperson, Olivia Carnes, Lauren Carnes, James Cauthen, Aubrey Cauthen, Claire Rape, Cooper Rape, Jantzen Jeffers, Harvey Mize, Mya Mize, Hunter Lucas, Steven Lucas and Coraline Lucas; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Cauthen; a sister, Ruth Sims (Al) of Matthews, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cauthen was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Cauthen; his parents; two sisters, Julia Kirk and Doris Davidson; and two brothers-in-law, Billy Kirk and Tommy Davidson.

The celebration of life service for Mr. Cauthen is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Perry Evatt and Eddie Usher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Burgess Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

