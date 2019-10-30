James Elliott Reeves, 98, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He was a son of the late Jefferson Ernest Reeves and Dorothy Lucille Whitley Reeves.
Survivors include children, Mitchell Payne, Rhonda Franz, Carlette vanKampen, Patty Holden and Pamela Faulkenberry; brothers, Paul Reeves and Deanie Reeves; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Oakhurst Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. John Rogers and Michael Owens, with burial in Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family received friends in the fellowship hall prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Heath Springs Residential Care Center, 614 Hart St., Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 31, 2019