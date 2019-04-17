Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Cooper. View Sign

Mr. James Edward Cooper, 49, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn, with Dr. V. Ray Robinson officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at the church.

Born in Chester, Jamie was a son of Betty Williams Cooper of Edgemoor and the late Kenneth Lee Cooper.

He was a lineman for the City of Rock Hill and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and youth leader. He enjoyed his dogs and hunting and fishing. He was a true servant of the Lord in his church and his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cindy Hefner Cooper; his children, Megan Cooper Jordan (Daniel) of Fort Lawn and Wayne Alexander Cooper and Cody James Cooper, both of Edgemoor; his grandchildren, Isabelle Loralei Jordan and Colton Brooks Jordan; his siblings, Mickey Cooper and Jane Alice Cooper Starnes, both of Edgemoor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jamie's name to Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.