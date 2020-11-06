LANCASTER – James Edward "Ed" White, 94, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Lancaster, a son of the late Lester Edward White and Ila Harper White. He was the husband of the late Robbie Marshall White.
Mr. White enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. He was a member of the Jackson Mason Lodge, Lancaster VFW and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Mr. White loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Mr. White is survived by two sons, Gerald White (Wanda) and Kevin White (Sharon); two daughters, Sylvia Crenshaw (Doug) of Heath Springs and Nancy Gainer (Howard); 11 grandchildren, Darren Crenshaw, Brian Crenshaw (Tricia), Andrea McIsaac (Wesley), Stephen White (Staci), Robin White, Greg Gainer, Tony Gainer (Laura), Jamie Gainer (Leslie), Casey Carnes (Jon), Matthew Blackburn and Stephanie Smith (Derrick); 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Leila Smith (Doug) and Emma Knight (Jimmy) of Surfside Beach.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie White; his parents; and his brother, William Eugene White.
The celebration of life service for Mr. White will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Luke United Methodist Church by the Revs. Perry Evatt and Gerald Eaves. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will speak with friends following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
