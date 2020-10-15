LANCASTER – James Edward Yannello, 77, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Born in New Britain, Conn., he was a son of the late N. James Yannello and Ruby Penta Yannello. He was married to Gail Gillanders Yannello.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Todd James Yannello and Derek Colin Yannello; and brothers, David Yannello, Jeffrey Yannello and Robert Yannello.

Services are noon Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Our Lady of Grace, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice and Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is in charge.

