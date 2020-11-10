James Francis McMullen, known as "Ladd" to family and "Mr. Mac" to everyone else, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2020. He was 96 years old.

Born Oct. 16, 1924, he was the oldest of three sons of the late James H. and Hiawatha McMullen. He was married to Marvelene Tillman McMullen for 65 years. He lived a full, happy and blessed life.

Born in Lancaster, he gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church for 80-plus years. He served as a trustee and an elder for decades. His belief in and love of God was present throughout his life. He was truly God's humble servant. He showed love and compassion for his fellow man.

Mr. Mac graduated from Lancaster Training School in 1941. Two years later, he was drafted in the U.S. Navy, where he served a tour of duty during World War II in Hawaii. After the Navy, he graduated from the Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, Ill., in 1947. He also earned a BS in science from South Carolina State College in Orangeburg.

He married the love of his life Marvelene Tillman in 1955 and in search of better jobs, they made Worcester, Mass., home. In the summer of 1960, after earning his master's in education from Worcester State College, James Francis and Marvelene were both offered teaching positions in Lancaster by then-Superintendent Aaron R. Rucker. After the sudden death of his father, the decision was made easy. They accepted the positions and moved back to Lancaster. James Francis and his brother William became proprietors of the family business, McMullen Funeral Home, and he became Barr Street's ninth-grade physical science teacher. It was there he became "Mr. Mac" and his wife "Ms. Mac." He taught in the same classroom for 27 years.

He loved forming young minds and he was good at it. His students knew that he did not play around; you were in his class to learn. He served as a mentor to young men and women, always giving encouragement, constructive criticism and lending a helping hand.

He was a tireless leader of his family, his church and his community. He was a proud lifelong member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

He enjoyed traveling with his friends throughout the country and overseas. He looked forward to attending the CIAA Basketball Tournaments each year with friends.

He thanked God for his life, and we thanked God for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William (Frances) and Edwin (Cynthia) McMullen.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marvelene McMullen; two children, Michele M. Harvey (Lonnie) of Rock Hill and James Michael McMullen of Columbia; and three grandchildren, Lauren Harvey Worthy (Johnny), Matthew James Harvey and Cameron Williams Harvey.

We especially want to recognize the staff of Morningside of Lancaster for providing wonderful care during his stay. Additionally, the family also owes a debt of gratitude to Rosetta Brown, Angela Washington and Dan McMullen. And lastly, many thanks to his nephew William "Bubbie" McMullen for continuing the "Service of Sincerity" at McMullen funeral home. And God bless John "Flip" Johnson for his more than 60 years of friendship to Mr. Mac.

Public viewing is 12:30-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at McMullen Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Ronald Cunningham.

All attendees must wear masks and practice social-distancing.

