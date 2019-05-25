LANCASTER – James Harrison McIntyre Jr., 86, died Friday, May 17, 2019.
He was the son of the late James H. McIntyre Sr. and the late Lucy Jones McIntyre.
Survivors include sons, James Harrison McIntyre II of Washington, D.C., and Christopher Jason McIntyre of Lancaster; and sister, Nancy McIntyre of Washington, D.C.
Services are noon, Saturday, May 25, at Life Line Ministries, officiated by the Rev. Gwendolyn McIntyre.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019