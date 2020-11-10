1/
James Howard "Jim" Miner
LANCASTER – James "Jim" Howard Miner, 82, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Born in Keokuk, Iowa, he was a son of the late Kenneth Howard Miner and Adelaine Isabelle Breitenbucher Miner. He was married to Loretta "Jean" Watson Miner.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Teresa Miner and Cheri Pius, both of of St. Augustine, Fla., and Michelle Reece of Lancaster; and four grandchildren.
Services were 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Larry Helm.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 901 S. Pine St., Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
