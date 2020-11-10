LANCASTER – James "Jim" Howard Miner, 82, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Born in Keokuk, Iowa, he was a son of the late Kenneth Howard Miner and Adelaine Isabelle Breitenbucher Miner. He was married to Loretta "Jean" Watson Miner.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Teresa Miner and Cheri Pius, both of of St. Augustine, Fla., and Michelle Reece of Lancaster; and four grandchildren.
Services were 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Larry Helm.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, SC Chapter, 901 S. Pine St., Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.