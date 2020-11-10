KERSHAW – Bishop James Kelly, 81, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was a son of the late James Kelly and the late Janie Izzard Kelly.

Survivors include brothers, Leroy Kelly and Ervin Kelly, both of Kershaw; sisters, Mary Joyce Beckham, Annie Mae Kelly, Dorothy Jean Kelly and Ella Ree Kelly, all of Kershaw; and special friend, Ella Seegars of Kershaw.

Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery in Kershaw.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

