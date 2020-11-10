1/
Bishop James Kelly
KERSHAW – Bishop James Kelly, 81, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was a son of the late James Kelly and the late Janie Izzard Kelly.
Survivors include brothers, Leroy Kelly and Ervin Kelly, both of Kershaw; sisters, Mary Joyce Beckham, Annie Mae Kelly, Dorothy Jean Kelly and Ella Ree Kelly, all of Kershaw; and special friend, Ella Seegars of Kershaw.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery in Kershaw.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
