RIDGEWAY – James Larry Baskins passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Larry was born March 28, 1949, to the late Bill and Jean Baskins.
Larry joined the U.S. Navy after completing two years of business college in Charlotte. He received an honorable discharge upon completion of his service. Larry was a loyal patriot.
He enjoyed working with his hands and using his quick mathematical skills as he owned and operated Larry Baskins Ceramic Tile and Stone. An active member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Larry served on numerous committees, attended Sunday school and Men's Breakfast Club and served as a trustee and an usher. The family participated in youth and adult programs as they grew in their faith and friendships of the church family.
Larry enjoyed being with family, attending the boys' sporting events, cooking boiled peanuts, family gatherings, eating ice cream and spending time riding on the pontoon boat. His grandchildren filled Larry's heart with love and joy.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jan Plyler Baskins; two sons, David Baker (Sally) and Paul Baker (Tonya); and four grandsons, Chalmers, Lawson, Wilkes and Parks Baker. He is also survived by beloved in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved sidekick, Toby.
The celebration of life service for Larry will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Jim McClure and Walter Cantwell. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page atburgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Baskins.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 18, 2020