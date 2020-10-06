Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT LAWN – James Leon Harrison Sr., 56, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

He was a son of Brenda Small Young and the late Ralph Harrison. He was married to Angela Pettit Harrison.

Survivors include his mother; wife; son, Jay Harrison; daughter, Emily Grace Harrison; brother, Paul Harrison; half-brother, Steve Bryant; and sister, Angela Harrison Bowen.

Services are 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Preacher Cotton Pate.

The family will receive friends following the service at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Frontline Biker Church, 8617 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.

