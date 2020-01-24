LANCASTER – James Lewis Cherry, 75, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

He was a son of the late Dennie Lee Cherry Sr. and the late Ellen Wilson Cherry and was married to Peggy Wells Cherry.

Survivors include wife of Fort Lawn; two daughters, Audrey Franklin of Waxhaw and Phylicia Cherry of Fort Lawn; son, Elliot Cherry of Atlanta; four sisters, Emma Cherry and Marie Cherry, both of Powellsville, N.C., Dorothy Cherry of Suffolk, Va., and Diane Cherry of Englewood, N.J.; five brothers, Dennie Lee Jr. and Donnell Cherry, both of Powellsville, Adolph Cherry of Middleton, Conn., Charles Cherry of Newark, N.J., and Mack Cherry of Englewood; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen. Burial will be in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crawford Funeral Home Lancaster.