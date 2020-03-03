MYRTLE BEACH – James Luther "Jim" Wertz Jr., 82, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
He was born March 4, 1937, in Greenville, Tenn., a son of the late James Luther Wertz Sr. and Ehrlene Sheely Wertz.
Mr. Wertz retired from the Lancaster County School District as assistant superintendent. He was a graduate of Flat Creek High School, received his bachelor's degree from Newberry College and his master's degree from the University of South Carolina. He enjoyed golfing, metal detecting and was a coin and antique collector. He loved the beach and his Clemson Tigers. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Mr. Wertz is survived by his daughter, DeAnne Small, and his former wife, Judy Wertz.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Wertz and his parents.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Parkinson's Foundation?200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or www.parkinson.org; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
