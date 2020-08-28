1/1
James M. Neal
KERSHAW – James Melvin "Jimmy" Neal, 77, of Kershaw passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James Melvin and Annie Mae Horton Neal Smith and the stepson of the late William Bryant Smith. Mr. Neal retired from the Lancaster County School District after serving over 30 years as a teacher and principal. He was the first head football coach at Andrew Jackson High School. He was a 1965 graduate of Clemson University and received his master's degree in education in 1978 from Winthrop College.
He proudly represented Lancaster County House District 44, serving 14 years in the S.C. House of Representatives.
As a young man, Jimmy loved to play sports. For most of his life, Jimmy could be found at Andrew Jackson Stadium on Friday nights, Death Valley on Saturdays and at Center Grove Baptist Church on Sundays. He looked forward to his weekly walking club dates with friends and took any opportunity to serve his community. Jimmy was currently serving as a board member of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments and the Lancaster County Water and Sewer District.
Mr. Neal's greatest joy came from time spent with his beloved family and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Surviving are his sons, Bryant (Beth Hinson) Neal of Kershaw and Scott (Jody Gibson) Neal of Camden; five grandchildren, Laura Neal (Reece) Taylor, Blythe Neal, Bry Neal, Sloane Neal and Ava Neal; a great-granddaughter, Annie Martin Taylor; and special friend, Sara Lou Hinson.
Mr. Neal was preceded in death in by his wife, Harriett Hawkins Neal; and a granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Neal.
The family received friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Baker Funeral Home.
Mr. Neal's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the sanctuary of Center Grove Baptist Church. Additional seating will be available on the lower level of the church and the service will be broadcast in the church parking lot as well. The Rev. Michael Owens and the Rev. Dr. Jackie Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
We are encouraging those attending the service to wear a mask for the safety of everyone.
Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 6028 Center Grove Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
The family would like to thank Dr. Woodrow Coker and Dr. Thomas Wheeler for the care shown to Mr. Neal.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Neal family. www.bakerfunerals.com.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Baker Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Center Grove Baptist Church - Sanctuary
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
