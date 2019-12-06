LANCASTER – James McMurray, 94, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
He was the son of the late Bennie Hood and the late Sallie Campbell McMurray.
Survivors include sons, Robert McMurray of Rock Hill and Bennie McMurray and Woodrow McMurray, both of Lancaster.
Services are noon Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, with Masonic Rites at 6 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019