LANCASTER – James Michael Campbell, 75, died Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was a son of the late Joseph Bryant Campbell and Doris Brown Campbell. He was married to Linda I. Campbell.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, William E. "Billy" Campbell of Columbia; brother, Joe Campbell of Wilmington, N.C.; stepbrother, Dave Campbell of Tampa, Fla.; and two grandchildren.
Private services are Thursday, March 26, at Springdell Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald W. Tillman, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Springdell Baptist Church, 1420 Springdale Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Marine Corp League, 347 Brooklyn Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020