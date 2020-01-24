LANCASTER – James Mitchell "Mickey" Stacks, 73, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
He was a son of the late Sebbie Huey Stacks and Mildred Vincent Stacks. He was married to Marlene Fowler Stacks.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Monty Huey and Shawn Mitchell Stacks; sister, Brenda Usher of Lancaster; brother, Crawford E. Vincent of Oscar, La.; and four grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon and the Rev. Larry Helm.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Second Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 25, 2020